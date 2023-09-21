WildBrain is launching Jonny Jetboy (40 x 11’), a new kids’ series from Keith Chapman, the creator of Paw Patrol and Bob the Builder, at MipJunior and Mipcom 2023.

The company said that its slate for the market would include two additional new originals: the CG-animated preschool show Caillou (52 x 11’) and a new version of comedy series, Johnny Test (40 x 11’).

Jonny Jetboy is targeted at kids aged four to seven years in age. The series follows the adventures of the youngest member of the Jones family—Jonny Jones. The Jones’ are secretly a family of superheroes known as the “JetFleet”. Like every family, they do not always get along, but when they work together, nothing in the world can stop them! Each week, Jonny will learn from his parents, his sister—and even the family’s pet tortoise—what it takes to be a true hero as they face off against the city’s villains, according to the series’ makers.

The series creator Chapman said, “I’m thrilled that Jonny Jetboy is now ready to be launched to the international market. It’s been an awesome journey so far, but I know this is just the beginning for Jonny. I can’t wait to see the series blast into the hearts and homes of families all around the world.”

WildBrain VP global sales & rights strategy Caroline Tyre said, “It’s been fantastic to collaborate with iQIYI on Jonny Jetboy and to see another of Keith Chapman’s creations come to life. With Jonny Jetboy, Keith has once again used his creative genius to craft a series with all the right ingredients to entertain families worldwide, including action-packed adventures, heroic characters and high-tech gadgets. We cannot wait to introduce Jonny and the JetFleet to the international market at MipJunior and Mipcom.”

iQIYI vice president Xiaoxuan Yang said, “Deep within every child’s heart lies the dream of becoming a hero. I am delighted to collaborate with Keith and the Wildbrain team to unveil an extraordinary tale of a flying-themed hero, which will captivate children globally. I hope that iQIYI and Wildbrain can explore deeper collaboration beyond content acquisition.”

Jonny Jetboy is produced by iQIYI in collaboration with WildBrain as animation supervisor. The animation production was completed by China’s WinSing Animation Studio. The creative team behind the show includes Chapman and Michael Vogel, who serve as executive producers, and Jinming Lu from WinSing Animation Studio. Vogel is one of the creative forces behind My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake series, Berry in the Big City.

WildBrain holds worldwide distribution rights for Jonny Jetboy, excluding greater China.

Caillou (52 x 11’) for preschoolers

Caillou continues to explore the daily life of an imaginative and curious four-year-old boy, who—like most preschoolers—is learning and growing a little more each day and does not usually get things right on the first try, despite his best efforts. Through the support and encouragement of his parents, friends, and neighbours—as well as through adventures in his active imagination—Caillou reaches new understandings and discoveries as he learns to never give up and keep pursuing his goals until he succeeds, WildBrain said.

Produced by WildBrain and IoM, with showrunner Miklos Perlus, the series targets preschoolers aged two to five.

Johnny Test – two new seasons (40 x 11’)

After concluding its original run in 2012, the Johnny Test library continued to build in popularity on Netflix, leading the streamer to commission two new seasons from WildBrain in 2020. From original creator Scott Fellows as showrunner and executive producer, and produced at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, the new seasons see the return of Johnny, along with his loyal talking dog Dukey, his sisters Susan and Mary, and all the kid-villains of Porkbelly! All-new all-out adventures, battles and experiments-gone-haywire await as the unshakable kid with the flaming hair tackles the challenges of adolescence with the help of his sisters and their cutting-edge experiments yet.

WildBrain holds worldwide distribution rights to the full Caillou and Johnny Test libraries.

Buyers attending MipJunior and Mipcom, being held between 13-19 October can watch Jonny Jetboy, Caillou and Johnny Test in the MipJunior screenings and visit WildBrain at stand #R7.N13.