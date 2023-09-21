Crunchyroll is bringing 20 new series coming to India this fall, alongside new dubbed anime. The dubbed anime includes the emotionally-complex fantasy adventure Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, which will be available in Hindi and Tamil, and comedic isekai I’m in Love with the Villainess, which will be available in Hindi.

In addition, new episodes of the Hindi and Tamil dub of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have premiered today on Crunchyroll. The anime series follows the tale of a high-schooler who became a curse to end a curse. It is produced by Toho Animation, based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 official synopsis: This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it’s spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the “Star Plasma Vessel,” Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed.

Below are the titles that are simulcasting weekly on Crunchyroll this October in India:

29 September

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Madhouse): After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Dubs include: Hindi and Tamil

1 October

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch (A-Real): Alyssa, a witch who lives alone in the woods, finds a human baby one day. Despite her bewilderment, she names the child Viola and decides to raise her. 16 years later, Viola has grown far more than Alyssa ever imagined… Wait, she grew too much! And so, the chaotic comedy of a mother and daughter with inverted appearances begins!

2 October

Shy (8bit): Around the middle of the 21st century, all wars on Earth ceased. The sudden widespread appearance of “Heroes,” people with supernatural powers who wish only for peace, has drastically transformed the world. In a world where the Heroes of each country work to maintain this newfound peace, the one protecting Japan is a young girl named Shy who is… cripplingly shy.

I’m in Love with the Villainess (Platinum Vision): The world turns upside down when a corporate drone wakes up as Rae Taylor, the heroine in her favourite otome game, Revolution. Rae is elated at the opportunity to court Claire François, the game’s villainess and the object of her affection. Armed with her knowledge of the game and events to come, Rae sets out to make Claire fall for her. But how will the villainess take Rae’s romantic advances?

Dubs include: Hindi

4 October

16bit Sensation: Another Layer (st.Silver): The year: 1992. The college student: Meiko Uehara. The part-time job: Computer store clerk. Or so she thought. While exploring the store’s second floor, Meiko finds Alcohol Soft, an adult PC game developer. She replaces an artist in a twist of fate. Out of her element and with an approaching deadline, Meiko races to complete the game and prove herself. The fate of her career depends on it!

5 October

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 – Cour 2 (Studio Kafka) – Returning from Spring 2023: Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organisation for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another.

6 October

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS (A-1 Pictures): Legendary rap group The Dirty Dawg could have taken Japan by storm, but then they broke up. Now each member fights in one of the four rival groups. Battles for turf are fought with rap and the Hypnosis Mic, a microphone that can affect the human spirit.

7 October

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special (Arvo Animation): In a land dominated by the formidable Shadow Worlds, most of humanity has been destroyed. To rescue their planet from impending doom, six brave heroes fight a perilous battle…and fail. But there’s a glimpse of hope when Desir, one of the last mages, is suddenly sent back in time 13 years! Now armed with knowledge of the grim future, can he alter the course of history and save the world?

My New Boss is Goofy (A-1 Pictures): Currently serialised in Manga Cross and a hit comic that has sold over 500,000 copies, comes the long-awaited TV anime adaptation of this soul-soothing comedy about work! After his power-harassing boss broke his spirit and his health, Momose leaves his job to work at a new job in sales at an advertising agency. However, on the very first day of his new job, Momose is unable to move due to a stomach ache caused by his past traumas. “What should I do if my new boss also abuses his power?” In the meantime, his new boss Shirosaki is out with him to see the clients. Just what exactly is Shirosaki going to do…?! This boss’ unexpectedly “goofy” nature will surely heal anyone!!

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig– (Project No.9): The 26th Dengeki Novel Prize Gold Award-winning story has oink’d its way into an anime adaptation! I am a dull otaku who lost consciousness after eating raw pork liver. When I awoke, it seemed that I had been reincarnated into another world… but I had also become a pig! As I was rolling around in a pigsty covered in mud, Jess, a kind, angelic, beautiful girl, came to my rescue. “Oink!!” “Um, you don’t have to force yourself to talk. I’m able to… understand you.” This girl who was devotedly caring after my pig-self was a member of the Yethma, and her people have the ability to read minds. “This is bad! That means she can see through all of my lustful delusions!” Now in Mesteria, a world run by swords and magic, a pig and a mind-reading beauty set off on their lovey-dovey fantasy adventure! … Or do they?

Protocol: Rain (Quad): A group of high schoolers will try to save the local esports cafe with their pro gaming skills!

9 October

Dead Mount Death Play (GEEKTOYS) – Returning from Spring 2023: As a legendary hero nears victory against a necromancer known as The Corpse God, things take an unexpected turn with the dark sorcerer’s final gambit—reincarnation magic. This last-ditch effort catches the brave fighter off guard, and now he’s a boy named Polka Shinoyama in a whole new world! The showdown between good and evil just got epic.

10 October

After-School Hanako-Kun (Lerche): The spirit Hanako-kun and his human assistant, first-year student Nene Yashiro, keep the peace between supernatural forces and the students of Kamome Academy. When they’re not fighting to maintain balance between the living and spirit worlds, how do they spend their time? Join Hanako-kun and Nene on their adventures after school!

17 October

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 (Haoliners Animation League)

After the incident at Crescent Pass, San Lang leaves Xie Lian. In the days that follow, he is summoned by Junwu to the Heaven Realm. A Heavenly Official is trapped, and Xie Lian must rescue them from the Ghost Realm. All is not as it seems. Deception, vice, and danger lurk around every corner. All will be revealed, but will Xie Lian be prepared for the truth about gods, ghosts, and mortals?

21 October

The Apothecary Diaries (Toho Animation Studio and OLM): Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she’s sold as a lowly servant to the emperor’s palace. But she wasn’t meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she’s making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!

Dubs include: Hindi