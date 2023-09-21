Kulfi Collective’s Post Office Studios has joined forces with The Lego(R) Group to deliver a campaign that introduces the Lego(R) Ninjago universe to Indian audiences.

With the goal of creating excitement and anticipation around the event, Post Office Studios was entrusted with producing a promotional short film and crafting two AR experiences to generate widespread awareness across social media platforms.

At the heart of this collaboration is a short film that transports viewers into a battle. The film chronicles the journey of Garry, a wanderer from another realm, who is suddenly thrust into the epic clash between the heroic Ninja warriors and the malevolent Lord Rapton. Set against the backdrop of the World of Ninjago torn apart by a merge-quake, Garry’s destiny intertwines with the destiny of Old & New Ninja warriors. As the suspenseful story unfolds, Garry must quickly adapt and learn the ancient ways of the Ninja to aid in their fight against Lord Rapton’s sinister plans.

The Lego(R) Group’s initiative to introduce its Ninjago IP to Indian customers began with the “Lego(R) Ninjago Dojo Academy” experience, for which Post Office Studios created all the visuals. This interactive event, hosted in various malls and cultural centres across the country, transported attendees into the spellbinding realm of Ninjago. Here, children and their parents were invited to immerse themselves in the Ninjago universe, learn about Ninja Virtues, build Ninjago Dragons Rising sets and meet the old and new Ninjas. The team at Post Office narrativised the four Ninja challenge activities of the on-ground Lego Ninjago Dojo Academy event into the storyflow of the main film, to build an integrated campaign. Additionally, merging print media and AR technology, they designed an ad for the front page of several national newspapers with a barcode, which when scanned, showcased teaser elements from the show such as the Ninja heroes, Ninjas Mechs and dragons.

Lego(R) India brand marketing manager Manchitwan Jauhal said, “In the Post Office team – we found all the Ninja traits required to be great partners to us – focus, speed, creativity and most importantly the same wit, care, love and passion that we at the Lego(R) Group always strive for when we’re talking to the most important stakeholders of all – the builders of tomorrow – our children!”

Post Office Studios creative producer Saurabh Guleria said “We were very excited to create this nearly four-minute long 3D film for a brand that is as universally loved, the Lego(R) brand. Driven by the desire to convey a compelling story through multiple character animations, we set out to build an immersive, integrated campaign that would resonate with children across India. Collaborating with the Lego(R) Group to contribute to their storytelling universe was both a privilege and a creatively fulfilling experience.”

Post Office Studios executive producer Pouresh Turel added, “The Lego(R) brand is one that is synonymous with imagination. Our core focus was on nurturing the concept of a child’s boundless imagination. We aimed to seamlessly weave Garry’s story into the established Lego Ninjago universe, creating a challenging yet immensely rewarding narrative. Despite the constraints of time and various technical challenges, we’re proud to have created three pieces of cutting-edge immersive content that are bound by the singular idea of sparking one’s imagination.”

The film was released on social media and was played at the on-ground events hosted by The Lego(R) Group across the country to introduce the Ninjago IP.