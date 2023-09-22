India’s League of Legends team has embarked on their journey to Hangzhou to compete as the top team from Central and South Asia in their respective title at the upcoming Asian Games 2022, scheduled from 25 to 29 September.

The unit captained by Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), comprises Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Aditya Selvaraj (Krow). The League of Legends matches at the tournament will commence in the group-round robin format, followed by the quarters, semis, and the grand final, scheduled for 29 September.

A total of 19 League of Legends teams from the continent will go head-to-head against each other at the tournament. All matches till the final will be played in the Best of 3 format while the gold medal and bronze medal matches will be contested in the Best of 5 format.

The team secured their berth at the Asian Games 2022 by triumphing in the National Esports Championships (NESC) finals, organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) last year. Indian sports and esports communication agency Artsmith-Concepts & Visions is the official communication partner of ESFI. ESFI recently partnered with esports technology and training firm FITGMR, to provide in-game coaching and performance training to its athletes.

As part of the association, the League of Legends team has undergone a rigorous four-month comprehensive training programme under the guidance of their coach Samuel Boudrie a.k.a Boc. The coach who has previously worked with esports organisation Cloud9, has also travelled alongside the team to help bolster their performances at the tournament.

The esports event will be held in China Hangzhou Esports Centre from 24 September to 2 October, and the athletes will compete for gold medals in seven different titles. India, however, will be participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC Online, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.