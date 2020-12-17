Microgravity Gaming League to host ‘Call of Duty : Mobile’ tournament powered by HP India

Microgravity Ventures will be hosting the Call of Duty : Mobile tournament sponsored by HP India. Microgravity announces this one-of-a-kind format. The best 256 Call of Duty : Mobile squads from across the country will be battling against each other to take the top 3 spots. To enhance the user experience, Microgravity has tied up with one of the world’s leading esports management companies by using their technology and infrastructure.

The league will be divided into three stages – the Qualifying Round, the Battle Phase and the Grand Finale. Top teams will compete against each other on 20 December, 2020 to conclude the tournament. The winners will win a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and the top teams will receive HP gaming gears like the HP Reverb VR headset and other gaming accessories sponsored by HP India.

The registration for the league is open till 18 December, 2020. Microgravity Gaming League has launched its second edition with Call of Duty : Mobile after getting a great response from participants of its Free Fire tournament.