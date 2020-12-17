‘Pixar Popcorn’ coming soon to Disney+

At the Walt Disney Companies Investor Day event, Pixar announced a brand new short series for Disney+ called Pixar Popcorn.

Pixar Popcorn was described by Pixar chief creative officer and director of the upcoming Pixar film Soul Pete Docter as “mini-shorts” featuring “your favorite Disney characters.”

Atleast eight shorts are announced currently, including To Fitness and Beyond and Fluffy Stuff with Ducky and Bunny (Toy Story), Chore Day: The Incredibles Way and Cookie Num Num (The Incredibles), Dory Finding ( Finding Nemo), Soul of the City (Soul), Dancing With The Cars (Cars) and A Day in the Life of the Dead (Coco).

The Pixar Popcorn shorts begin airing on Disney+ in January, so more details on this short series can be expected in the coming weeks.