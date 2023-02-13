Marcos Gaming is headed to Malaysia after becoming the first Indian organisation to qualify for the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023. They booked their slot in the tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after a dominating performance in Stage 1 of the India League.

The Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023 – India is taking place from 7 January to 25 February. Organised by Skyesports in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, the top five teams of the country are battling for two spots in the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League in Malaysia.

Stage 1 of the India League saw the five teams battle in a single round-robin format. Marcos Gaming rose to the challenge, earning a place in the final showdown after a stunning performance. They took down their opponents with ease, and even defeated the reigning Indian champions, Gods Reign, in the process.

For coming in first place, the team has booked a slot directly into the Grand Finals of the India League – Stage 2. This has confirmed them to be one of the two Indian teams heading to Malaysia.

Their journey to the top has only just begun, though, as they now head to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to take on the best of the East Asia League and Southeast Asia League. This pan-regional LAN tournament is sure to be filled with high-stakes action, where the winner will walk away with the coveted title of the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League champion, and a massive prize pool of $30,000.

With a roster of talented players, Snowyy, Volc, Meruem, VoxZ, and Kyurem, Marcos Gaming is a force to be reckoned with. They’re preparing for their next big game on 19 February, at the India League Finals, where they aim to end on a high note before heading to the international competition.

Commenting on the qualification, Marcos Gaming’s Volc said, “We are excited to represent India at the Asia Champions League in Malaysia. After the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022, we had to improvise our strategy and incorporate a draft we were more comfortable running. Our org, Marcos Gaming, has been incredibly supportive throughout this journey. I would also like to thank The Pokémon Company and Skyesports for this opportunity. We are working hard and are looking forward to competing amongst the top teams in Asia.”

The other slot will go to one of the other two remaining teams in the India League, which are Revenant Esports and S8UL.