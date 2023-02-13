pic credit: GSMArena

For use in upcoming gaming smartphones in India, chipmaker MediaTek revealed the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset.

The new processor is created to level up entry gaming smartphones with the advantages of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays, and worldwide dual 4G connectivity with intelligent connectivity technologies, according to the company. It also features high-quality portrait bokeh and light AI camera enhancements.

The MediaTek Helio G36’s key features include support for up to 50MP cameras, dual camera photography supported by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, fast HD+ 90Hz displays that give users noticeably smoother scrolling of webpages, social, integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence to significantly boost bandwidth and connection reliability when using peripherals like headphones and gamepads and so on.

Additionally, the chipset has MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite with Resource Management Engine 2.0, which guarantees intelligent performance optimization and dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and RAM for sustained performance and longer gameplay even in games with action-packed gameplay.

The new chipset is created using the entire TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 12nm chip production process, according to the chipmaker.