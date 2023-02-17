Logitech and Sport Clips alongside other gaming and technology brands are supporting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation annual Pokémon event ‘Catch a Million to Conquer Kids’ Cancer’, a seven-day marathon in which streamers and creators are challenged to catch a million Pokémon to fund the most promising childhood research projects worldwide. With the help of sponsors, St. Baldrick’s hopes to bring even more creators and streamers to the April event.

Official support from brands and creators will allow the event to bring even more international communities together to catch Pokémon and raise more money to support promising research and better treatments for childhood cancer.

The marathon challenges two teams to catch as many Pokémon as possible. The goal of $100,000 will fund kids’ cancer research worldwide. Every creator with an appreciation for Pokémon is welcome to participate in the Catch a Million event.

How it works: