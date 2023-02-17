The first official trailer of Netflix’s animated film The Magician’s Elephant has been released. The film is an adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s 2009 novel of the same name, which follows the tale of Peter, a child searching for his long-lost sister Adele. Peter is perplexed when a fortune teller suggests he follow the magician’s elephant to find his sister. Peter is determined to follow the elephant wherever it goes after it accidentally falls from the sky at a magic show one day and leads him to Adele.

The movie’s premise is briefly conveyed to the audience in the trailer, which makes it very simple for viewers to root for Peter right away. In a setting with animation style reminiscent of Netflix’s Pinocchio or even Laika Studios’ ParaNorman, the youngster makes his way through the streets of his town on a desperate journey to find his sister. Benedict Wong, who plays the titular magician in the movie, Sian Clifford, and Brian Tyree Henry complete the voice cast.

Wendy Rogers, who previously served as the visual effects supervisor on films including Puss in Boots, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and Flushed Away, is the film’s director. With The Magician’s Elephant, Rogers will mark his directorial debut, he is also currently working on an animated project, The Extincts which will also be an adaptation of a children’s novel based on the work of Veronica Cossanteli.

The Magician’s Elephant will be released worldwide on Netflix on 17 March.