DNEG, a visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced the promotion of Philippe Denis to creative director for DNEG Animation. Denis, who joined DNEG Animation in 2017, has more than 25 years of experience in the animation industry, and served as VFX Supervisor on DNEG Animation’s debut feature Ron’s Gone Wrong for 20th Century and Locksmith Animation, Paramount’s upcoming Under The Boardwalk, and earlier in his career on DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls.

As creative director for DNEG Animation, Denis will oversee the creative output of the DNEG Animation teams globally while also developing the long-term strategy for the creative direction of the division. The promotion comes as DNEG Animation continues to explore co-production opportunities and develops its recently announced new focus on the high-end episodic animation market, in addition to its ongoing work as a full-service animation studio, on shows such as Entergalactic and the upcoming Nimona.

DNEG Animation president Tom Jacomb said, “I have known and admired Denis since our days together at DreamWorks, and he is an important and valued member of our creative leadership team here at DNEG Animation. This promotion recognises Denis’ immense contributions, but more importantly, it provides a platform from which he can help us to shape the future of our company.”

Jacomb continued, “On the back of co-producing Garfield with our partners at Alcon Entertainment, DNEG Animation is actively exploring a number of other co-production opportunities, as well as increasing our focus on the high-end episodic animation market. As we continue to build out our wonderful teams around the world, and bring on board new clients and new partners in different markets, Denis will also play a vital role in helping to ensure that our creative output remains second-to-none.”

Denis spent almost 20 years at DreamWorks Animation in California, as a CG supervisor on projects such as Madagascar, Over the Hedge, and Shrek the Third and latterly as VFX supervisor for beloved animated movies such as Megamind, Mr. Peabody and Sherman, and Trolls. Since joining DNEG Animation in 2017, Denis has served as VFX supervisor on both Ron’s Gone Wrong, and most recently, on Under The Boardwalk for Paramount Pictures.

Philippe Denis

Denis said, “My time working with Jacomb and the incredibly talented team at DNEG Animation has truly been a career highlight. To have this opportunity to work even more closely with our teams across the world and to play a part in the future direction of our division is incredibly gratifying. As DNEG Animation continues to grow and develop with the support of our clients, I am very proud and excited to be able to help shape the next phase of our journey.”

Denis’ promotion follows the recent hires of fellow DreamWorks alumnus Philippe Gluckman as creative director – India for DNEG Animation, and former Disney Television Animation executive Angi Dyste, who joined the DNEG Animation team in January as senior vice president – Episodic. DNEG Animation has also recently promoted two members of its senior creative team into leadership roles, with Archie Donato, who served as DNEG Animation’s VFX supervisor on Entergalactic and Nimona, promoted to head of VFX, and Eoin Murphy, supervising technical director on Entergalactic and Nimona, promoted to head of CG.

DNEG Animation is currently in production on a slate of exciting projects for its Hollywood and global studio clients, including Nimona for Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, Garfield with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures, and That Christmas for Locksmith Animation, among other projects.