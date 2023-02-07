DNEG announced the hiring of Philippe Gluckman as creative director – India for DNEG Animation. Gluckman brings more than 30 years of experience in the animation industry to DNEG and will be based out of DNEG Animation’s studio in Mumbai, India.

As creative director, Gluckman will oversee the creative output of the DNEG Animation teams in India, working closely with the global management team to ensure that the studio’s work continues to be delivered to the highest levels of quality. Additionally, he will focus on the artist experience, facilitating collaboration, communication, and innovation, while maintaining and enhancing the supportive environment that DNEG Animation has created for its artists in India.

DNEG Animation president Tom Jacomb said, “I am so pleased to welcome Gluckman to our wonderfully talented team in India. I had the pleasure of working with Gluckman during our time together at DreamWorks, on projects such as Puss in Boots and Rise of the Guardians, and I witnessed first-hand the talent and care that he brings to his work. Gluckman’s focus on quality, and his desire to create the very best workplace experience for the artists in his team, are perfectly aligned with the ambitions of DNEG Animation as we look to the next phase of our growth in India and beyond.”

Gluckman spent almost 15 years at DreamWorks Animation in California, as a visual effects supervisor on projects such as Antz, Shrek, Madagascar and many others, before relocating to India in 2008 as creative director of DreamWorks dedicated unit in Bangalore. In this role, Gluckman oversaw the creative and technical execution of animated movies such as Penguins of Madagascar, Puss in Boots, Trolls and Boss Baby, taking responsibility for the visual quality and execution of the work produced by the studio whilst growing, managing and mentoring its team of animation artists.

Philippe Gluckman

Gluckman said, “DNEG Animation brings together some of the best projects in the world and some of the best people in the industry, and I am very proud to be joining the team. My work in India over the last 15 years, developing teams and coaching individuals who have gone on to great careers in the international animation industry, has been incredibly rewarding. As DNEG continues to build out its animation teams worldwide and further cements its leadership position in the industry, I look forward to enhancing DNEG Animation’s reputation as a destination for animation artists in India where their talents can shine and be recognised.”

DNEG global production and operations president Merzin Tavaria said, “I am delighted to welcome Gluckman to our creative leadership team in India. Bringing in leaders of the calibre and experience of Gluckman is important in helping us to continue pushing the creative boundaries of what is possible in our industry, and further solidifies DNEG’s position as the world leader in visual effects and animation.”

In addition to onboarding Gluckman, DNEG Animation has also recently tapped Disney Television Animation executive Angi Dyste as its new senior vice president – episodic, and promoted two members of its senior creative team into leadership roles, with Archie Donato, who served as DNEG Animation’s VFX supervisor on Entergalactic and Nimona, promoted to head of VFX, and Eoin Murphy, supervising technical director on Entergalactic and Nimona, promoted to head of CG.

DNEG Animation is currently in production on a slate of exciting projects for its Hollywood and global studio clients, including Nimona for Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, Garfield with Alcon Entertainment for Sony Pictures, and That Christmas for Locksmith Animation, among other projects.