KC Global Media, an Asian entertainment network, announced its expansion to India with the launch of Animax on JioTV as a part of JioTV specials. Back in 2017, Sony had pulled the plug on Animax India. By fans’ popular demand on social media and community petitions, viewers in India can now enjoy an endless stream of the best of Japanese anime, including the latest and classic anime titles anytime, anywhere.

JioTV is India’s largest streaming platform with 900 plus channels in 16 plus languages spanning 12 genres. This partnership amplifies KC Global Media’s footprint in India through JioTV’s extensive customer base and the country’s rising demand for anime content, as well as the growing Japanese pop-culture fan communities for anime, manga, and more.

KC Global Media co-founder and chairman Andy Kaplan said, “India has been a key market for growth with its strong demand and adaption for digital-first and OTT content for TV audiences, and this will continue to grow as it drives towards 5G. We are delighted to be in India to serve our fans and make premium anime content accessible to the local audiences through our partnership with JioTV on their streaming platform with our extensive channel offerings.”

With its inclusive curation of the biggest anime titles, Animax offers popular genres for action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, and comedy, entertaining anime fans through the years in more than 38.8 million homes across 14 territories in Asia. Fans in India can now tune in to enjoy award-winning anime action series like Golden Gumay – winner of the Social Impact Awards at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival 2021 and Grand Prize winner of the 51st Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022; action fiction series, Naruto – winner for the Best Female Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series/OVA in a Supporting Role for BTVA Awards in 2014; sports drama, Kuroko’s Basketball – winner of Tokyo Anime Award 2013 for TV category; and the highly acclaimed adventure comedy anime, Gintama – winner of the Audience Choice Award at the Tokyo Anime Awards 2016, and adapted from one of the best-selling manga series of the same title, and many more.

All content from Animax will be streamed in their original Japanese audio and accompanied by English subtitles.