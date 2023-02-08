L-R: Gaurav Gandhi, Sushant Sreeram

Prime Video shared that they have elevated Gaurav Gandhi from vice president India to Asia Pacific VP, in an internal memo circulated in the organisation recently. In his new role Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India.

Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gandhi moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram currently SVOD business director, will be elevated to the position of Prime Video India country director.

Gandhi is an industry veteran and joined Amazon in 2018. He has been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, he has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. Gandhi moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service VOOT as his last role prior to joining Amazon.

Sreeram has worked closely with him since he joined Amazon in 2018 as marketing director and was elevated to SVOD business director in 2022. As the SVOD business leader he was entrusted with building the SVOD business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Prior to joining Amazon, Sreeram led marketing for Xiaomi in India.