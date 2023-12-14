Indian esports streaming platform Loco has collaborated with Krafton for the exclusive early live broadcast of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 Finals. This will allow Loco VIP members to watch the live action five minutes before it is streamed globally.

The BMPS 2023 Finals will see the top 16 teams out of an initial 96 compete from 15-17 December with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The tournament will be live-streamed on Loco in English and Hindi.

Loco’s VIP programme crossed 100K paying users within 60 days of its launch in mid September 2023 and currently the number is approximately three per cent of the platform’s monthly active users (MAU). In addition to live broadcast, the platform has launched the Loco Android TV app.

Speaking on the announcement, Loco co-founder and business operations vice president Firasat Durrani said, “Battlegrounds Mobile India has continued to be a favourite among audiences for live game-streaming in India. Our partnership with Krafton transcends mere broadcasting; it’s about revolutionising how esports is experienced.”

Krafton India esports head Karan Pathak said, “Loco’s exclusive early access for BMPS 2023 Finals is a game-changer for the Indian gaming community, marking a revolution in the way esports is consumed. This is a giant leap forward in our continued effort of elevating esports and transforming the gaming landscape in the country.”