Paris-based international distributor Kids First has secured new global broadcast partners for Hello Kitty: Super Style!, an original 3D animated children’s programme based on Sanrio’s pop culture icon Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty: Super Style! has been picked up by WildBrain TV/ Télémagino (French-speaking Canada), RTVE/Clan (Spain), MBC (Pan Middle East), and ETISALAT/E-Junior (UAE). ABC Frontier in Japan has secured additional deal with Youku (China).

In this series, Hello Kitty stars as the friendliest face in Cherry Town – a small-town hero who will stop at nothing to help a friend in need and get them smiling. Whether she’s helping someone overcome a fear, share with a friend, or find the confidence to try something new, Hello Kitty uses sprinkles of kindness, oodles of heart and a dose of bow power! Her bow wiggles, glitters and glows when a friend is in need, activating an amazing transformation that changes her costume to be a brave explorer, a cunning detective, a top-notch chef, high jumping athlete, sensational pop star, or any of a number of personas, to help her tackle the challenge ahead. She’s a super friend with super style that accentuates her confidence and determination to help her friends overcome obstacles and bring the tight-knit community of Cherry Town even closer together.

The 52 x 11-minute show is co-developed with Amazon Kids+, which debuted the first episodes in December 2022. It is produced by Paris-based production companies Watch Next, Monello (Banijay Group) with Maga Animation Studio, based in Monza, Italy. The series is distributed worldwide by Kids First, with Japanese distributor ABC Frontier handling Asian territories. Singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen performs the theme song for the show.

The show is currently on air in Germany (SRTL), UK (Tiny Pop), France (Canal+), Italy (RAI Yoyo), Switzerland (RTS), Scandinavia and Benelux (Viaplay), US, Canada and Australia (Amazon Kids+), Latin America (Discovery Kids) and Portugal (Canal Panda).

Kids First president Philippe Alessandri said, “Hello Kitty is an iconic brand with multi-generational and international appeal. It continues to perform incredibly well on Amazon Kids+, and we are thrilled that new broadcasters are now on board enabling the show to be seen by even more fans and new audiences across the globe.”

Amazon Kids+ head of original series Veronica Pickett said, “We’re very pleased with how well Hello Kitty: Super Style! is resonating with millions of Amazon Kids+ fans around the world, and excited to see how kids react to the special stories in the second half of the season.”

On Viaplay, season one of the show is in the top 5 most-watched kids’ titles by unique users during its premiere weekend in the Nordic Region. On Discovery Kids Latam, the show is ranking in the top 10 in the channels main markets (Mexico and Brazil); is in the top 5 shows in Brazil; and has reached almost one million children between four- to eight-year-olds in these first 90 days.