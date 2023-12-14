India’s Revenant Esports has onboarded visual solutions provider ViewSonic as its official Monitor Partner.

As part of the collaboration, California-based ViewSonic will receive a sleeve placement Revenant Esports’ esports jersey across all of its rosters. Furthermore, the two brands will co-create content for the gaming and esports community.

While Revenant Esports is a major esports organisation that has represented India in international tournaments on more than seven occasions across different esports titles, ViewSonic monitors are important players in the gaming industry that come with high refresh rates and low input lag.

ViewSonic India IT business sales & marketing director Sanjoy Bhattacharya said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to seamlessly integrate our best-in-class displays and solutions, providing gamers with an unparalleled visual journey. Together, we are not just elevating the gaming experience but also fostering a community that thrives on providing a platform to gamers across categories – beginners to professionals.”

Revenant Esports founder & CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We are thrilled to join forces with ViewSonic, a brand renowned globally for its innovation and quality in visual solutions. As the leading esports organisation in India, this partnership signifies our mutual dedication to nurturing and elevating the growth of the esports community in the country. At Revenant, we closely believe and align ourselves with the brand we are collaborating with and ViewSonic’s top-notch monitors will undoubtedly enhance our players’ gaming experiences.”