Animesh Agarwal and Nipun Marya

Indian esports team Team Soul has roped in iQOO as its exclusive title sponsor for six months. Post this announcement, Team Soul co-founder & CEO Animesh Agarwal and iQOO CEO Nipun Marya unveiled the official jersey of “iQOO Soul” at Sunder Nursery in Delhi on 12 December.

Team Soul is led by Sahil Jhakar (Soul Omega), and other BGMI athletes including supporter Sohail Shaikh (Soul Hector), assaulters Akshat Goel (Soul Akshat), Naman Adiani (Soul Neyo) and Harsh Paudwal (Soul Goblin). The team has won the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019, PUBG Mobile Cup Open (PMCO) Spring Split: India, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022, and represented India on the international stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Agarwal said, “Through this collaboration, iQOO Soul has reinforced its position as a powerhouse in the sector, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Aligned with iQOO’s commitment to innovation, which resonates with our passion for pushing the boundaries in gaming, our collective aim is to contribute significantly to the ongoing growth and evolution of the esports landscape.”

iQOO has organised its own esports tournaments, partnered with Krafton to organise official BGMI tournaments as well as forged strategic partnerships with third-party tournaments. Additionally, iQOO was the official esports gaming phone partner for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou where esports made its debut as an official medal sport and India’s 15-member contingent competed across four titles.

Marya stated, “This partnership is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the collective vision of making strides in the ever-evolving world of competitive gaming.”

Newzoo’s “2022 Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report” states that sponsorship is esports’ highest-grossing revenue stream, generating $837.3 million in 2022 and accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the entire market.

Additionally, the “Windows of Opportunity” report on India’s Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY predicts that the number of brands investing in esports in India will grow from 80 in 2022 to reach 100 in 2023

iQOO Soul will compete in the LAN finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series which iz scheduled to take place on 15, 16 and 17 December at the Eka Arena Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.