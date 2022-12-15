Loco has announced the elevation of Firasat Durrani, currently VP, Operations, and Chetan Dhembre, currently CTO, to co-founders of the company. By bolstering its core leadership, Loco is aiming to consolidate its dominant position in the gaming ecosystem and provide the Indian gaming community with cutting-edge products and services.

Firasat, who joined Loco in 2020 when it launched its live streaming platform, has been leading Loco’s content supply and operations functions, from creator and content acquisition to publisher partnerships. Meanwhile, Chetan, who came on board in 2018, has built Loco’s best-in-class engineering team which has designed and delivered a seamless and cutting edge product for Loco’s users.

Commenting on the announcement, Loco co-founder & VP, Operations Firasat Durrani,said, “New beginnings are always exciting and I am elated and honored to step into this new role as Co-founder at Loco. Loco has come a long way in the last two years from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s leading independent esports and live streaming platform, today. Having witnessed this incredible transition first hand, I am confident that our amazing team will continue to be trailblazers as we move forward leading and pushing the boundaries of gaming entertainment. With many exciting new developments in the pipeline, I look forward to what 2023 has in store for us.”

Expressing his views on his new role, Loco co-founder and CTO Chetan Dhembre commented, “Having been part of Loco for over half a decade, I am honored to be named as the co-founder. I am proud of what we have achieved so far and am excited for the future. Loco has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the most sought-after tech companies in the esports and live streaming space. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce cutting-edge technology and even more features on the platform for an effortless and unified user experience. With one of the most talented product and technology teams in the country, we are well-equipped to tackle any challenges that come our way.”

Commenting on the appointment, Loco founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, said,“We are delighted to welcome Firasat and Chetan as co-founders for Loco. With their wealth of knowledge, expertise and extensive experience in their respective fields, 2023 will be an exciting time for the company. Their continued contribution has been integral to Loco’s growth. We are confident that in their new roles, they will be instrumental in taking Loco to the pinnacle of the esports and gaming streaming entertainment industry worldwide. These appointments demonstrate Loco’s commitment to investing in and strengthening its leadership team and provide a promising foundation for its journey ahead.”