The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be held in-person for the very first time from 15 to 18 December in Raleigh North Carolina. 16 teams from around the world will be competing for the World Championship title, as well as their share of the $1.7 million (Rs 14 crore) prize pool, including India’s very own Team GodLike and Team Vitality.

To join the excitement and cheer on our champions, The Rawknee Games, YesSmartyPie, and GamerFleet will take turns to co-stream Day one live on their YouTube channels (watch out for guest appearances by Creator Club members MonK and 2Noob4U), while 2Noob4U will co-stream Day two and three on his YouTube channel. You can also watch all the action live from each of the matches on the Call of Duty: Mobile Esports and Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube channels or in-game via the Call of Duty: Mobile app.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will take place alongside the Call of Duty League Major I Tournament and the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl III, bringing the community five days of Call of Duty esports action in one place.

Catch all of the streams during the dates/times below:

15 December: 2022 World Championship Finals Day 1

From 6pm IST – Pre-Show with YesSmartyPie, 2Noob4U, and MonK

From 7:15pm IST – First Round with The Rawknee Games and 2Noob4U

GodLike (India) vs NYSL Mayhem (NA) & Team Vitality (India) vs iNCO Gaming (LATAM)

16 December: C.O.D.E. Bowl

From 10:30pm IST – C.O.D.E. Bowl on Call of Duty

17 December: 2022 World Championship Finals Day 2

From 7:30pm IST – 2022 World Championship Finals Day 2 with 2Noob4U

18 December: 2022 World Championship Finals Day 3

From 7:30pm IST – 2022 World Championship Finals Day 3 with 2Noob4U

19 December: Call of Duty League Major I Finals

From Midnight IST – 2022 Call of Duty League Major I Finals on Call of Duty League

The 16 teams vying for a share of the $1.7 million prize pool are as follows:

India – Godlike Esports, Team Vitality

North America – Tribe Gaming, Luminosity, NYSL Mayhem

Latin America – iNCO Gaming, SKADE, Influence Chemin

Europe – STMN Esports, Nova Esports, STRUT Esports

Japan – SCARZ

China – Q9, Wolves

Southeast Asia – ALMGHTY, Smart Omega

The prize breakdown per team is as follows:

1st – $700,000

2nd – $280,000

3rd – $150,000

4th – $110,000

5th – 6th – $80,000

7th – 8th – $60,000

9th – 12th – $30,000

13th – 16th – $15,000

Total: $1.7 million

Players can also earn in-game rewards by watching the action right from within the Call of Duty: Mobile app. Free and unique items, such as the Kilo 141 – Wildstyle Weapon Blueprint and Iskra – Graffiti Queen Operator Skin, will be available throughout each broadcast. They can also don the tournament colours by snagging the World Championship themed bundle from December 15 with the launch of Season 11. The bundle includes Death Angel Alice Operator Skin, AK47 Weapon Blueprint, AKS74U Weapon Blueprint, and more.