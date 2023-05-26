In the ever changing and dynamic world of advertising, few individuals possess the ability to envision the untapped potential of emerging mediums and unlock the power of innovation. One such extraordinary leader is Leo Burnett South Asia CEO and CCO and Publicis Groupe – South Asia chairman, creative council Rajdeepak Das. With a career spanning almost two decades, Das has established himself as one of the youngest and most awarded creative minds in Asia.

Renowned for his trailblazing approach, Das has redefined the possibilities of advertising by embracing technology. AnimationXpress caught up with Das at GoaFest where he shed light on the immense opportunities and unique challenges presented by the AI, gaming and esports industry. Das highlighted the shift in brands’ perception of gaming from being an optional consideration to an integral part of their strategic thinking. He emphasised, “It’s no longer a choice between traditional media and gaming, but rather a combination of both.”

According to Das, a key opportunity the gaming industry offers is the gamers individualism. He emphasised that gaming allows players to immerse themselves in a personalised world, creating a unique subculture; something that brands need to recognise and develop innovative approaches to connect with gamers authentically rather than jumping into it for the heck of it which can lead to it being a blind spot.

One successful example mentioned was McDonald’s collaboration with Leo Burnett, where they launched the Unbranded Menu campaign. Gamers were challenged to find McDonald’s “food-alikes” within the gaming multiverse and exchange their discoveries for actual McDonald’s items. This campaign demonstrated the potential for brands to engage with gamers and leverage their creativity and enthusiasm.

Regarding collaboration between gaming platforms, brands, and agencies, Das expressed, “Gaming platforms need to actively approach agencies and brands to explore possibilities. We are here to create innovative solutions, similar to Facebook’s ‘Thumbstoppers’ initiative that transformed storytelling for mobile advertising by delivering messages in less than 10 seconds. Agencies can work with platforms to create such campaigns.”

While brands are eager to tap into the gaming market, how much do they understand the gaming ecosystem? Das shared, “Many executives might be unfamiliar with the industry’s potential return on investment. It’s important for gaming platforms to be more proactive and educate brands.” He mentioned that currently only if a brand has a requirement of tapping into that segment, then they approach the platforms. However, if the platform approaches them first, the agency can speak to a lot of brands as they have a huge clientele, thus acting as a bridge between platforms and brands, facilitating meaningful collaborations.

While discussing the future of technology especially AI, Das emphasised the need to seize opportunities and utilise technology effectively. Das quoted a line he admires: “’Technology is what you make out of it.’ And the only way to predict the future is to build it yourself.” He further encouraged the agencies and brands to not only adapt to new technologies but also find creative ways to leverage them. Das cited an example from Leo Burnett’s own experience, where AI technology was used to save 10 days of pre-production and post-production time by quickly providing references for creative projects.

Addressing concerns about job security, Das acknowledged, “The harsh thing is the basic people will go out but the best thing is, the cream of the crop would use it to create the future.”

In conclusion, Das expressed his enthusiasm for the changing times in the gaming, esports and technology space. He revealed that they are currently working on an AI data-driven project related to cricket.

With the groundbreaking work delivered in Airtel’s Airtel 175 Replayed campaign, we eagerly await the next innovative endeavours of Das and his team.