The Advertising Club’s 54th edition of The ABBY Awards concluded on 26 May at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa held during the Goafest. The event celebrating innovation, strategy, research and seamless integration witnessed the participants bagging several coveted titles.

Leo Burnett India emerged victorious in three main categories. They won five gold, nine silver, four bronze and six merits under Creative Agency of The Year category; two gold, three silver, two bronze under Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year category and one Grand Prix, two gold, two silver and six bronze under Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year.

The Video Craft Specialist of The Year category saw Good Morning Films bagging five gold, six silver, five bronze and four merits.

Under the Animation segment of the Video Craft category Scarecrow M&C Saatchi won gold for U GRO Capital’s FUND ISLAND campaign, Wunderman Thompson India got bronze for Exide’s The Moving Canvas as well as bronze for Pentonic Gumstick’s The Aviator, Disney Broadcasting (India) Private Limited won merit for their work Let’s Get Healthy and Prodigious won merit for Bharti Airtel Limited’s Airtel 175 Replayed.

Moving ahead, the Special Effects segment witnessed Grey Group grabbing gold for Gillette’s Engineering Change, Perfect Ten Films got silver for Sf Batteries’s Flood, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi got silver for for U GRO Capital’s FUND ISLAND campaign and Bang Bang won bronze for Cadbury Gems’ Opera.

Good Morning Films won gold for Cadbury Bournville’s Bournville -Taste so intense and silver for Coca-Cola’s Coke Studio Bharat – Apna Sunao in the Sound Design segment. Wunderman Thompson India won bronze for Exide’s The Moving Canvas as well as bronze for Pentonic Gumstick’s The Aviator in this segment.

The award category, Young Maverick ABBY Award which has been newly introduced this year saw Sanket Kalgaonkar and Pratik Jagtap from McCann Worldgroup India winning merit for ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s THE PANDEMIC WITHIN THE PANDEMIC under the Young Maverick – Art.

Vasudha Roy, Abhijith SS and Amaljith P from McCann Worldgroup India won gold for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa advertisement under the Young Maverick Design segment. Also, Sanket Kalgaonkar and Pratik Jagtap from McCann Worldgroup India won merit for ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s THE PANDEMIC WITHIN THE PANDEMIC, here as well.

Check out the complete results below: