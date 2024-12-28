‘Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered’ now available on PC and consoles

US-based developer Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have launched Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, a new collection featuring remastered versions of the original hit action-adventure games Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2.

The original classics are now restored with higher resolution textures, models and VFX, as well as a new photo mode, upgraded camera, new control options, improved performance and more.

Remastered and published by Aspyr based on Crystal Dynamics’ beloved games, this new collection launched on 10 December 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for US$29.99 at launch.

The game features the same story as the first two original games set in the land of Nosgoth with higher fidelity textures. The remasters include the option to toggle between the games’ original visuals and remastered graphics on-the-fly and the option to switch between modern control scheme and classic controls.

The synopsis reads as: Centuries after your master Kain betrayed and executed you, you’ll rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

As the game’s protagonist, Raziel players fight their former vampire brethren with Raziel’s claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Players can upgrade Raziel by devouring the souls of their enemies. Players have the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material realms to traverse and solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat foes.

Players can navigate Nosgoth with a brand-new map and compass, and capture gameplay moments with the new photo mode. The games now have achievement and trophy support which the original games lacked. The game includes an interactive lore map, unreleased concept art, and an unreleased levels mode called the ‘Lost Levels’.

The first game in the collection, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver originally released on PlayStation and Dreamcast on 16 August 1999. The game was developed and published by Crystal Dynamics and resonated well with critics and fans. The second game in the collection, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 was released on PlayStation 2 and PC platforms in 2001. The sequel was developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Eidos Interactive and was received well by critics. It even got featured on the PS2’s ‘Greatest Hits’ collection label.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is now available for PC and all consoles.