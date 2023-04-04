In the majority of competitive sports that are now available, there are several phrases that players have a tendency to use periodically. Some of these terms are “Smurf” and “Smurfing.” And no, these do not refer to the well-known movie The Smurfs. “Smurf” has a distinct definition.

Have you ever been forced to compete against opponents in a League of Legends (LoL) solo queue game or duo queue ranked who had a much greater level than you do? So, it is likely that you have been placed in the smurf queue in the game. Have no fear since this article will walk you through all there is to know about the smurf queue in LoL.

What is Smurfing?

When referring to a player in League of Legends as a “Smurf” or “Smurfing,” it is meant to indicate that the person in question is competing at a degree that is higher than his true level. For instance, if you’re a Diamond on your primary account and you play on an account that really is Gold level, it is only natural that you would do far better in Gold than you do when you are competing on your primary account.

The majority of the time, if you play on a fresh account that hasn’t been used for too many games yet, the game will assume that you’re a smurf and put you in a queue designated just for smurfs.

How To Know You’re In The Smurf Queue

Players are often placed in a smurf queue by Riot Games based on a number of criteria, including their win-to-loss ratio as well as their kill-to-death ratio. If you create a brand-new account, you are required to play ten games before you can earn a rank. Games typically become more difficult as you play. If you win the majority or all of the games you play, you will most likely be positioned in a smurf queue. Creating a new account costs nothing.

If you are a high-rank player who is using a second account and you gain abnormal scores like 30/0/0, then there is a very good chance that you’ll be positioned in a Smurf Queue. The K/D rate is the other element that the game uses to determine whether or not you are a smurf. In most cases, a new player is not going to have an insane K/D ratio.

Despite the absence of an indication that will inform you if you are in a regular line or in a smurf one, it is not difficult to determine whether or not you are standing in a smurf queue. Just get in line and look at the profiles of the people you will be playing against and with. If you discover that they had strong scores in past games, then it is quite probable that they are smurfs.

You may also determine if you are playing against or with smurfs by seeing how your opponents are playing the game. For example, if your opponents are scoring a few Penta kills and performing fancy things, then you’re most probably playing against or with smurfs.

How to Avoid It?

You definitely want to escape the smurf queue now that you have more information about it; however, although there is no single method that is one hundred percent reliable for accomplishing this objective, there are a variety of tactics you may use to “change” your MatchMaking Rating (MMR) and bypass the smurf wait.

Try using the feature called Remake. This option to bypass the LoL queue has been available for some time now. It basically consists of the following: if a player is inactive from the start of the match, after three minutes, they have the option to vote to consider making a remake, at which point the map is over, and the next one begins.

Quitting the game while the champion pick is in progress is yet another way to sidestep the smurf queue. Just exiting the game client is all that is required to accomplish this goal. But, since you abandoned your place in line, you will incur a time penalty when you try to rejoin the queue.

There is no method to go around the Smurf queue in the game, which is sad news for anybody who wants to avoid it. But, if you aren’t a smurf but are in the queue, you may play many games, and ultimately, the game will understand that you aren’t a smurf and place you back in the regular line.

Good luck!