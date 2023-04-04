What happens if you mix a portion of encouragement, a bundle of innovation, a large chunk of thrilling discoveries, and loads of fun? Probably the best-animated series of our time!

Welcome Super Sema – Africa`s first superhero animated series by Prayan Animation Studio on YouTube Originals.

From its humble beginning as a start-up, Prayan has expanded itself to become one of the most diverse media companies in India. It has been at the forefront of creating specialized content, production for 11 years now. Progressing into global expansion, Prayan has extended its reach across the globe in the field of animation and has come a long way in terms of production, post-production, and co-production activities.

Prayan has worked on top-notch international projects and Super Sema is a recent one on the list.

This animated series tells the story of probably the most anticipated superhero ever – a 10-year-old African girl, whose outstanding intelligence, adventurousness, and the super-power to “technovate” helps Super Sema and her friends protect their village, Dunia from a ruthless villain Tobor and his army of Bongolalas.

What seemed to be just another cartoon show on YouTube turned into a powerful edutainment franchise aimed to inspire the new generation, encourage their natural curiosity and creativity, and give African children an encouraging and relatable female role model.

With over a decade in the animation industry, one of the leading animation studios in India, Prayan has worked with major international production studios helping them create successful animated movies, animation series, animated documentaries and much more. Following the latest trends and creating new ones hand in hand with top-notch companies across the United States, UK, France and the Middle-East, this animation company has used its expertise in hand-drawn animation, ToonBoom, and Adobe Animate to bring the most ambitious projects to life.

Prayan produces almost 380+ minutes of 2D animation content every year, and has also involved itself in 3D animation, children’s book illustrations, game content development, comic book illustrations, and successful marketing content such as explainer videos, and mastering the hottest trends such as NFT creation.

Their animated short film Dreams (that revolves around the theme of saving the earth) has been chosen as a recipient of Beyond the Curve, Kidz Cinema at the Vesuvius International Film Fest and Animafest GDANSK Film Festival. With the talented team at Prayan, they have coined a few IPs like Run Dino Run, Recipe Book, Luke & Leo, Food Truck Family, etc. to mention a few. Prayan inked a co-production agreement with Diamond Films, Canada for the production of animated series, Sonic Birds.

“No one can be successful, until they love their work. The insight gained in the initial days at Prayan, is that we have to ensure that our team has the right values and vision along with being innovative,” says Prayan Animation Studio’s CEO, Vinayan V. It gives hope that what started as a cartoon show will grow into a powerful movement and become a trendsetter, inspiring animation creators and studios worldwide to pay more attention to the presentation of various social and cultural groups in mainstream culture, encouraging and inspiring children to reveal their creativity and curiosity, setting the ground for the better future for all.

Prayan has transformed from being a small startup to becoming a group of 80+ employees and also has many partner studios now. The company employees are a mix of creative and business professionals with a shared interest, in working towards a single goal of role excellence. With this kind of vibrant team, Prayan surely seems confident of capturing the market and celebrating many more success stories in the coming years, making it one of the best 2D animation studios in India.

Stay Tuned for more!