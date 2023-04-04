Fred Rogers Productions has secured a two-year $600,000 grant from the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF) for its newest series, Alma’s Way and Donkey Hodie. AVDF’s mission is to support institutions it views as pillars of American society.

Fred Rogers is an award-winning children’s educational media organisation known for series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad and Peg + Cat. The newest series in their slate – Alma’s Way and Donkey Hodie – launched in 2021 with critical acclaim and popularity among viewers. Both these focus on supporting children as they develop problem-solving skills, resilience, empathy and other life skills. Both properties have developed successful educational digital games, landed major book deals and licensing partnerships, and were each nominated for Emmy Awards in their first seasons. Season two for both will premiere later this year on PBS KIDS.

Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken said that the AVDF “is one of the nation’s foremost patrons of public media for viewers of all ages and a valued supporter of Fred Rogers Productions. Their funding enables us to provide a range of innovative and enriching programming to children and families every day.”

AVDF president and CEO Michael Murray said, “By working with Fred Rogers Productions, we are supporting the very best in children’s media. The company continues to lead the way with quality content that fills the gap and raises the bar in educational and prosocial children’s programming, and we’re delighted to help ensure that Alma’s Way and Donkey Hodie remain sources of learning and growth for young viewers.”

Alma’s Way follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. In every episode, Alma models self-awareness, responsible decision-making and empathy, while encouraging kids to develop critical thinking skills and value their own ideas and questions.

The series is created by Sonia Manzano and produced by Fred Rogers Productions in association with Pipeline Studios. Ellen Doherty and Manzano are executive producers. Jorge Aguirre is the head writer and co-executive producer. Additional co-executive producers are Luis Lopez and Juan Lopez. Supervising producer for Fred Rogers is Olubunmi Mia Olufemi.

Inspired by characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie is an imaginative puppet series that follows the adventures of an enthusiastic and charming go-getter who takes on each day with curiosity and resilience, and her pals Purple Panda, Duck Duck, and Bob Dog. Set in the whimsical land of Someplace Else, the series is designed to empower children ages three-five to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives, work hard and persevere in the face of failure, be resourceful, and discover they can solve problems on their own—and laugh themselves silly along the way.

It is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures. The series is created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman of Spiffy and developed by Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer of Fred Rogers. Executive producers are Doherty, Adam Rudman and David Rudman. Supervising producer for Fred Rogers is Kristin DiQuollo, and Caroline Bandolik serves as supervising producer for Spiffy Pictures.