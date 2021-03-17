 Lakshya launches state of art game development studio in Bangalore

Lakshya, India’s game art and animation services company has announced the opening of its game art studio in Bangalore which will be Lakshya’s sixth team across the globe. Built to support Lakshya’s growing client base in the game art segment, the Bangalore facility will be a state of art studio featuring cutting edge game art and animation facilities.

Lakshya is one of the few companies globally, , to have six game development teams. Apart from the newly opened Bangalore studio, Lakshya has a presence in Gurugram and Pune in India, Seattle in USA, Tokyo in Japan, and London in UK. With the leadership team in place, the new Bangalore studio has begun the operations this month in March.

Covid restrictions on social interactions, shutdowns and work from home protocols have all led to a huge surge in gaming around the globe, giving a fillip to the industry. Lakshya, a preferred partner for some of the biggest global game brands has witnessed 20 to 25per cent growth in new business in the last few months, leading it to prepone its Bangalore Studio launch plan. Lakshya plans to set up a team of up to 100people in Bangalore in the coming financial year 2021to 22, in different roles and positions such as Project Managers, Art Leads, Animators, 3D Artists and more.

Lakshya has upped its new hires by up to 15 per cent over the last one year amidst COVID 19 pandemic, as compared to earlier years. This increase in hiring is due to new business in past year. At present Lakshya has a team of more than 550 people.

Lakshya, CEO Manvendra Shukul, said “Bangalore has moved on from being an established IT hub and today is rife with innovative ideas, foreign investments and emerging unicorns. In addition, it is India’s gaming hub and so offers a huge talent pool. This perfect ecosystem made it an obvious choice for us when we considered expansion.Our clients’ faith in us as their trusted partner, especially during the challenging COVID times, has led us to increasing our team size so that we can continue to provide greater quantity of high-quality content. Bangalore office reaffirms our commitment to our clients. We are excited to set up a studio in Bangalore and look forward to doing some great work here on some of the biggest global games.”