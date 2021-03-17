ITV picks up ‘The Day Henry Met’ from Wiggleywoo

Monster Entertainment has announced that ITV has acquired the exclusive free to air rights of Wiggleywoo’s hit series, The Day Henry Met seasons three and four in the UK, and they’re set to launch the series on littleBe, a block dedicated to programming for preschool children, this summer.

Other broadcasters who recently acquired the rights to season four, include RAI in Italy and TFO in Canada. The first three seasons of the show have recently been renewed by Kids Stream in the USA and by Azoomee for multiple territories. Additionally, kids streaming giant Noggin recently acquired the series, which means it now airs in 192 countries across the globe.

The series airs on a range of free tv channels including in the UK and Ireland, RAI in Italy, ABC in Australia, TVO and Knowledge in Canada, YLE in Finland, SVT in Sweden ERR in Estonia, TVP in Poland, RUV in Iceland, Aztec TV in Mexico and Canal Plus in French-speaking Europe, Africa and the Caribbean and on many SVOD platforms including Playkids, OCS, iDipper, TFOUMax, and Kanopy, Itunes, Google Play, Hoopla, BusyBee TV Roku, Microsoft XBOX, Amazon, Jetsen Huashi, Telefonica and Svenks.

Two new publishers, Harper Collins in Poland and Agyra in Greece have also signed up to publish a range of books based upon the series, Di Costa in Italy have created Henry Easter eggs with a gift inside and there will be a Henry promotion through kiosks in Italy organised by Teaser Lab.

LMI has taken on the UK Licensing and Merchandising rights in the UK and 28 airlines are featuring the series in their inflight entertainment.

The Day Henry Met features Henry who meets something new every day- a compass!

a cookbook, a Surfboard and so on. It’d be exciting for kids to find out what Henry’s going to meet today?

littleBe is a dedicated pre-school block on ITVBe targeting children aged two to four in the UK during key broadcast hours (09:00-12:00). ITV’s home for younger viewers, the block has been acquiring a range of animated and live-action programmes.

ITV is an integrated producer broadcaster and the largest commercial television network in the UK It operates a family of channels including ITV, ITVBe, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 and CITV, which are broadcast free-to-air. ITV is also focused on delivering its programming via the ITV Hub, mobile devices, video on demand and third-party platforms.