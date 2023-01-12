JioGames partners with Ubitus to introduce cloud gaming service in India

JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier gaming companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies. Ubitus cloud gaming solution supports the partners to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. With Jio True 5G network, all previous generation’s network limitations like high-latency and lags have also been removed. Gamers will be excited to play their favorite games by navigating through JioGamesCloud’s intuitive user interface and its comprehensive game library on devices of their choice.

Ubitus CEO Wesley Kuo, said: ‘Ubitus is thrilled to showcase the power of Jio’s advanced 5G network with latency and bandwidth demanding AAA cloud games. Jio’s 5G and Cloud Game service should benefit the majority of Indian gamers to enjoy popular titles without upgrading their playing devices’.

“This gaming-led partnership between Ubitus and JioGames cloud gaming is set to provide Indian users access to a wonderful selection of games from Ubitus’ diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive cloud gaming experience”, said Jio Platforms Limited Chief Executive Officer Kiran Thomas.