'Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Reawakening' to launch on 19 January

Players will ring in the New Year in style with Call of Duty: Mobile’s first season of 2023 – Season 1: Reawakening. The first season of the year brings new Multiplayer and Battle Royale areas to the game, complete with new ways to win and new rewards to earn.

With the launch of the new season on January 19 at 5:30pm IST, players will be able to return to a Year of the Rabbit themed Nuketown map, participate in new and updated MP modes including Big Head Blizzard and Super Attack of the Undead, and enjoy greater loot opportunities with the Lunar New Year updates.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Reawakening gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Cassius – Fate’s Champion and Rampage – Venomous, new Dingo – Conquest All weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season!

Check out the Official Season 1: Reawakening Trailer:

Open up that red envelope and read all the details for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Reawakening coming to Android and iOS:

Updated Map – Nuketown – Year of the Rabbit – Fan-favorite Nuketown returns with a Lunar New Year theme. The same great map that players have known and loved for years with a completely new look.

Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated Battle Royale map. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers that players can interact with, while the T-3 Refinery plant features two "treatment cylinders" that create an updraft for players to jump into and fly up and out of the building.

Big Head Blizzard is a humorous mode that features players' heads getting larger as they do damage and acquire energy. The more energy you acquire, the bigger your Operator's head becomes until you finally transform into a bobblehead-like character equipped with just a melee weapon and increased health points. Super Attack of the Undead also returns in an updated mode that reflects the Season's Lunar New Year theme, and includes updated character models, new abilities for the infected and survivors, plus support for additional maps.

Red Envelopes return in new BR locations that contain temporary seasonal currency, while the diminutive R.A.B.T robot appears randomly on Isolated offering players a chance to receive loot if they damage it quickly. Loot Balloons can also be found around various POIs. Players can shoot them down and receive loot, complete with a celebratory fireworks display.

Try your luck for the new Mythic DL Q33 – Lotus Flames, a fiery Weapon Blueprint that's paired with the equally intimidating Naga – Destined Destroyer Operator Skin and with other flame-tinged items. Look for other Season 1 Draws featuring Zodiac-themed Operator Skins like Sparrowhawk – The Hare, Shadowfall, and Tiangu, alongside Legendary Weapon Blueprints like the Dingo – Scarlet Oracle, MAC-10 – Dragon's Might, and the AS VAL – Beijing Operatic.

Players can also expect many updates and improvements to the game in Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Reawakening on top of new Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.