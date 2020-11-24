JetSynthesys clocks in more than a billion minutes of ‘Asli Cricket’ play time during the IPL 2020 season

JetSynthesys, has knocked it out of the park during the recently concluded IPL 2020 season, registering record engagement across its cricket centric digital platforms. Dominating the skill-based cricket category during the tournament, the company clocked in more than a billion minutes of ‘Asli cricket’ play time through its games: Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, Real Cricket 20, and gamified social platform 100MB.

Commenting on this development, JetSynthesys vice chairman and managing director Rajan Navani said, “We wanted to provide our gamers an opportunity to be highly involved and engaged with our vision for “Asli Cricket” through our cricket games – Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Real Cricket 20, and our gamified social platform -100MB. We will continue to provide unmatched, high-quality cricket gaming, cricket-based esports, and gamified content for consumers to enjoy, leading into the next cricket season and expanding our presence into other cricket playing countries. Gamers will be able to participate in the Lanka Premier League through Real Cricket 20 tournaments.”

The widely popular, award-winning game Real Cricket 20 recorded an increase of 75 per cent in downloads and a 43 per cent increase in Daily Active Users (DAU). During the same period, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, a mobile game that lets users play as Sachin Tendulkar sessions per user both increasing by 45 per cent each. A first-of-its-kind digital gamified platform that brings Sachin fans together on a common destination, 100MB saw more than a 200 per cent jump in app downloads and play time during the IPL season.