Bilibili announces 33 new anime titles

Bilibili has announced the launch of 33 new animation titles in 2021 at the annual event of Made By Bilibili 2020 – 2021. A total of 106 Chinese anime titles have been launched on Bilibili since the beginning of the year.

Bilibili Chairwoman and chief operation officer Li Ni announced the company’s progress in theatrical animated feature films. Bilibili is planning to release Manual of Hundred Demons (Bai Yao Pu) in theatres. The anime series of the same name already has over 100 million video views on Bilibili since its launch in April this year.

“Bilibili’s 10-year ambition between 2014 and 2024 is that we hope to become a Chinese anime hub that drives the Asian animation industry and leads the way in terms of both animation output and audience scale in the next decade,” Li said, “After 2024, we hope that Bilibili will be able to support and witness the birth of new Chinese anime superheroes and blockbuster animation hits. Only this way can we have the ability to continuously export excellent animation works to the global market.”

“Chinese anime is no longer a niche but has already become mainstream. Bilibili is committed to supporting the development of more excellent Chinese anime works,” Li added.

Bilibili is also planning to release 13 original anime titles, including those from Bilibili’s joint venture with Haoliners Animation, the co-producer behind Heaven Official’s Blessing. Titles will also be sourced from Bilibili’s Little Universe program, first launched in 2016 to identify and train young animation talents from across China.