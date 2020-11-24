Sesame Street Muppets make their debut in India

US’ Iconic children’s TV show Sesame Street has made its debut in India with the launch of new YouTube channels in Hindi and Telugu – Sesame Workshop. It brings educational content featuring the colourful and furry Muppets of Sesame Street to children across India.

The channels will stream a variety of premium content for kids aged three to eight years and will introduce Indian kids and families to favourite global Muppet characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more

“Now more than ever, young children and families need quality early learning at home and the Sesame Street Muppets are here to help with the playfulness and humour for which the brand is known for around the world. With many children remaining out of school, our new YouTube channels will bring early learning to young children at a time-critical to their healthy development, all at no cost to families and accessible at any time,” said Sesame Workshop-India managing director Sonali Khan.

“The content launching today on Sesame Workshop – India’s YouTube channels will foster children’s curiosity, learning, and healthy development, along with fun for the whole family. We know children around the world identify with Sesame Street Muppets in a powerful way, and we’re thrilled to bring friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby to families across India in Telugu and Hindi.”

Since its online debut, the YouTube channel has already garnered more than 56 million views.