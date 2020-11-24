Total Gaming Esports qualifies for the finals of ‘Free Fire’ Continental Asia Series Tournament. Only one team from India, Total Gaming Esports, will be at the event as Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports were unable to progress beyond the play-ins.

Total Gaming Esports acquired direct entry after being crowned the champions of the FFIC 2020 Fall.

The final line-up for the Asia series Grand Finals is as follows:

Total Gaming Esports (India)

TEAM KNIGHTS (Chinese Taipei)

EVOS Esports (Indonesia)

Geek Fam (Malaysia)

EV THAILAND (Thailand)

House of Blood (Pakistan)

Heavy (Vietnam)

King of Gamers Club (Thailand)

EXP Esports (Thailand)

Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

RRQ Hades (Indonesia)

V-Gaming (Vietnam)

These 12 teams will be competing against each other for the champion title and prize pool of $300,000 at the Grand Finals which is scheduled for 29 November.