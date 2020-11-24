Dreamworks and Netflix team up for a bunch of new Christmas specials

Dreamworks and Netflix are coming together this festive season with a bunch of new Christmas specials increasing their already large collection for the holidays. Following is the lineup of what’s coming from DreamWorks on Netflix this Christmas.

Dragons Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday Holiday Special releases on Netflix on 24 November. It is a spin-off to the How to Train Your Dragons franchise. When unpredictable winter storms threaten to ruin Odinyule, the Viking holiday of giving, and Elbone’s ship filled with presents goes missing, the Rescue Riders must work together to get behind the cause of the storms and save the beloved holiday! The special is executive produced by Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) and co-executive produced by Brian Roberts (VeggieTales).

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants! Mega Blissmas drops on 4 December on Netflix. Nobody is a bigger fan of Christmas than George and Harold, but this year the boys are convinced they can take the holiday to the next level with something called Mega Blissmas! Laser shows instead of red bows, ugly sweaters are cast aside for cool capes, and Christmas trees are rebooted as robots! But when the kids find that Blissmas isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, they join forces with Captain Underpants to save Christmas before it’s gone forever! The special is executive produced by Peter Hastings (Animaniacs; Pinky and the Brain).

Spirit Riding Free Ride Along Adventure comes to Netflix on 8 December. When Maricela’s horse, Mystery, is stolen by a gang of bandits Lucky, Pru and Abigail set out on their most daring adventure yet to get her back. It’s a race against the clock and the PALs will do just about anything to succeed, even if that means recruiting the help of the notorious Butch LePray. Saddle up and take the reins in this interactive special where it’s all up to you to help the PALs save Mystery!

It is executive produced by Jim Schumann (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and co-executive produced by May Chan (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers).

Besides this, DreamWorks’ Madagascar: A Little Wild is also due out in December but it will release on Peacock and Hulu in the US and has yet to appear in any Netflix regions internationally.