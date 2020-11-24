PBS Kids to air special festive episodes on ‘Molly of Denali’ and ‘Pinkalicious & Peterrific’

PBS Kids is bringing treats for the festive season! Three new heartfelt winter-themed episodes of Molly of Denali will be landing on the channel from 7 to 9 December making the celebrations brighter for kids and families.

Produced by WGBH Boston, Molly of Denali is the first nationally-distributed children’s series to feature a Native American and Alaska Native lead character. This award-winning animated series, follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. The official synopsis goes:

Molly helps her Mom and Dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled. In the debut episodes, Molly, her friends and family in Alaska figure out how to help Aunt Midge get around in the snow, mend an ugly hand-me-down Christmas sweater, celebrate a birthday during the winter solstice, search for a lost mitten, and more.

The special episodes are :

Spring Carnival

Tooey’s Hole-i-day Sweater – both premiering on 7 December

By Sled or Snowshoe

The Shortest Birthday – both premiering on 8 December

The Whole Mitten Kaboodle

Eagle Tale – both premiering on 9 December

In addition to these seasonal stories, PBS Kids will premiere creative and crafty new Pinkalicious & Peterrific Christmas special episodes – Gingerbread House and Christmas Tree Trouble on PBS KIDS on 7 December.

Additionally, the channel will bring more holiday cheer to families nationwide, from 4 to 27 December comprising seasonal specials from fan-favourite PBS KIDS series, including:

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!

Peg + Cat + Holidays





