VES announces a webinar on ‘VFX in 2021: What works, who works & what’s changing forever’

VES in association with Foundry and Jon Peddie Research announced a webinar on ‘VFX in 2021: What Works & Who Works & What’s Changing Forever”



As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, we look at the drastic changes and mechanisms we evolved to keep the production process afloat; right from distributed workflows to cloud to virtual production.





The VFX industry has been emerging as the single biggest digital solution for various filmmakers who are looking at nuanced ways of filmmaking in the times of the pandemic and lockdowns. This webinar will be a definitive guide on the newer methods that are going to dominate the industry for the year ahead.



Speaking to AnimationXpress, Foundry representative informed, “As we wrap up a difficult year, Foundry, Jon Peddie Research (JPR), and The Visual Effects Society (VES) are joined on 2 December by guest speakers from Framestore, Preymaker, and Weta to discuss how on-set-post-production is changing in 2021 and what role distributed workflows, cloud, and virtual production are playing in this process.”

For the unversed, The Visual Effects Society is a professional global honorary society dedicated to advancing the arts, sciences and applications of visual effects and to upholding the highest standards and procedures for the visual effects profession.



Panelists from both the studio and software side will share their key learnings from adapting to the challenges of distributed workflows and discuss what technology and tools they are using to stay ahead of the curve next year.

Panelists include Preymaker chief creative Angus Kneale, Foundry director of product – New Technology Matt Mazerolle, Framestore creative director/VFX supervisor James Rogers, Weta Digital VFX supervisor Erik Windquist with an introduction by Jon Peddie Research president Jon Peddie, moderated by JPR Tech Watch Report editor-in-chief Kathleen Maher.



Every VFX professional must attend this event to understand the current scenario of the industry and the seismic changes ushered in the wake of the pandemic that will guide the VFX for the year ahead.



The webinar is set to take place on Wednesday, 2 December 2020 at 12:00 pm (PST).