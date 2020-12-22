JetSynthesys announces a special offer to celebrate three years of ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’

JetSynthesys, celebrates the third anniversary of its widely popular and immersive cricket game Sachin Saga Cricket Champions. To commemorate this milestone, fans will be given an incredible 75per cent discount on the annual premium subscription for the game, which can be availed through a notification that will pop up on the homepage itself. Originally priced at Rs 1999, the yearly subscription will now be available for Rs 499 only, while the monthly pack remains at Rs 299.

Born out of an exclusive joint venture with Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is an immersive mobile game that lets users play as the legendary Master Blaster himself. It has been lauded as the world’s premiere 3D mobile cricket game and accurately replicates Sachin’s motion-captured shots to create an authentic real world like cricket experience. The game has seen tremendous uptake across the country since its inception in 2017. Over the last six months, it registered record numbers, clocking over a 120per cent increase in downloads and an 87per cent increase in monthly active users (MAU).

JetSynthesys has rolled out a host of exciting new updates and features in the game. This includes over 35 tournaments, ​brand new jerseys, English and Hindi commentary, wicket replays, multiple camera angles, enhanced player models, as well as the option to choose teams from Sachin Saga’s domestic leagues in the Quick Match mode. Additionally, the enhanced graphic settings and the new and advanced user interface ensures a seamless experience for all consumers.

The company plans to further ramp up the gaming experience, adding in features like 50+ batting shots along with a pre-set option for users to customise their shot controls, higher bonuses, and in-game rewards. There will be a new Super League mode wherein users start off as players, gradually working their way up to captain and then mentor of their league team, with the main objective of winning and retaining the top league title. Furthermore, in order to expand their presence in other cricket playing nations, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions will also include a tournament of international leagues starting with the upcoming Sri Lanka Super League.

Commenting on the milestone, Sachin Tendulkar said, “We began the Sachin Saga journey with JetSynthesys three years back, aiming to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers. The Sachin Saga team has been putting in consistent efforts towards making the experience better for gamers with every release. The response from fans has been very heartening. I have been working very closely with the team and we will strive towards ensuring a world-class experience for new users and existing loyal users.”

Adding to this, JetSynthesys,vice chairman and managing director Rajan Navani, said, “We created Sachin Saga Cricket Champions to give fans an opportunity to step into the shoes of the most iconic cricket superstar in the country. And, we wanted it to be as authentic an experience as possible. It’s exciting and heartening to see the kind of response we’ve received over the last 3 years. We’re currently clocking 1.3M Monthly Active Users and hope to further expand this spectacular community of fans that we have brought together on the platform. Together with Real Cricket 20, our vision is to transform the skill-based cricket landscape in the country.”

Apart from Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, the company’s gaming arm has created games like Sachin Saga VR, Being Salman, and Super Ludo, and publishing partnerships with the likes of Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather. The company also announced an exclusive partnership with WWE to launch WWE Racing Showdown, a one-of-its-kind, high-octane, vehicular combat game featuring the best of mobile action, sports, and racing.