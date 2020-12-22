Irish Animation Awards 2021 launched

Animation Ireland, the representative body for animation studios in Ireland, has announced the launch of the Irish Animation Awards 2021 on 21 December. Due to Covid-19, the 2021 ceremony will be an online event and will take place on 21 May.

The Irish Animation Awards is a biennial ceremony showcasing and celebrating the best of the world-class creative talent in Irish animation, VFX and gaming.

Commenting on the launch of the awards, animation Ireland chief executive Ronan McCabe said,”This year has really been a significant one for Irish animation. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, our world-class studios have produced truly outstanding work. The Irish Animation Awards are always an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the amazing talent we have in this country.’’

Twenty awards are up for grabs, with five new categories announced this year, including best new Irish IP, best editing, best storyboarding, best producer and best student film.

McCabe went on to say, “A lot has changed in the past twelve months, but Irish animation has continued to perform strongly. In 2019, almost 50% of all film and television production spending in Ireland was generated by animation. Ireland is now a major global player in animation and the Irish Animation Awards are a great opportunity to recognise the creativity, talent and expertise we have on this island, that makes it all possible.”

Entries are now open for each of the twenty categories on the new Irish Animation Awards website.

Winners of each category will receive a statuette designed by animator, film maker and teacher Eimhin McNamara. The statuette resembles a Phenakistoscope which was an early animation device used to create an illusion of motion.