BuzzFeed Animation Studio launches mental health-focused video game,’Run Boggs Run’

BuzzFeed Animation Studio brings BuzzFeed’s video game, Run Boggs Run launches today on iOS and Android app stores.

Run Boggs Run is a classic endless runner genre that expands the universe of the hit BuzzFeed animated series The Land of Boggs. The game follows fan-favorite animated characters Boggo and her best friend Boe through the Valley of Despair, as they overcome life’s obstacles and collect self-care tokens to defeat the Stress Monster. Run Boggs Run is an ode to how challenging 2020 was and the importance of leaning on friends to get through tough times. The single-player game offers both a fun escape for new and existing Land of Boggs fans, while tying in real-world themes of friendship, mental wellness, and stress management.

Since launching in mid-2018, The Land of Boggs has grown to reach more than 3.7 million highly-engaged fans who rely on Boggs for content that is equal parts humorous, inspirational and relatable. This all comes to life in Run Boggs Run — an extension of the Boggs universe that immerses players in a fun, feel-good game experience.



The game is a premium mobile game for Android and iOS users and it is priced at $3.99.