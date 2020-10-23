Jason Bunge joins Riot Games as CMO

Riot Games, the developer, and publisher best known for League of Legends, announced that Jason Bunge has joined the company as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). He will oversee Riot’s game marketing, product publishing, and global channel strategy teams. Bunge brings years of experience in gaming and global product marketing at a time when Riot is making its transformation into a multi-game publisher.

As CMO, Bunge will be responsible for publishing excellence across Riot Games’ portfolio of products, designing publishing strategy and driving go-to-market efforts globally. Reporting to Worldwide Publishing president Jin Oh, he will help Riot reach new players while serving current ones, expand the publishing discipline, and drive sustainable growth for the business.

“Jason’s proven track record of deploying and sustaining games and his deep understanding of players are exactly the combination we were looking for in a CMO. We knew we needed to find someone who connects with players and has demonstrated success in executing innovative campaigns. On behalf of everyone at Riot, we are excited to have Jason join the team as we continue to engage players across all our titles in deeply resonant ways,” said Oh.

“I’m thrilled to join Riot, a company with an unwavering commitment to players and one of the leaders in gaming and entertainment. Through our growing portfolio of games and immersive storytelling, I’m looking forward to working with all of the passionate and creative Rioters around the world. Together, we’ll deliver truly holistic brand experiences that constantly strive to raise player expectations,” said Bunge.

Bunge has worked in marketing for more than 20 years, with a focus on gaming and technology services. Most recently, he served as the Electronic Arts SVP of brand management and marketing, where he launched new IP, including Apex Legends, and was responsible for EA’s game portfolio of more than 20 global brands across console, PC, mobile, and live services.