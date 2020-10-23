Marvel’s sci-fi animated series ‘New-Gen’ casts Lena Headey and Luke Wilson

Marvel has announced the cast for its sci-fi animated series New-Gen. The show is based on the comic book series by Chris Matonti, J.D. Matonti, and Julia Coppola.

The story follows twin brothers, who are nanotech-enhanced superheroes, working to save the New-Gen world from war. The futuristic utopia of scientific and mechanical wonders seeks to balance nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable paradise.

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) is set to play Dr. Gabriel’s wife, Thea, while Luke Wilson (Stargirl, Idiocracy, Old School) will play Roboduck. The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Nick Wolfhard (The Last Kids on Earth) as the twin brothers, and Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) in an undisclosed role.

New-Gen is co-written by Eugene Son who has previously worked on animated series like Avengers Assemble and Ultimate Spider-Man. Bardel Entertainment is producing the series. Brent Friedman will serve as the showrunner. Production on the series is currently underway. The show is aimed at a seven-plus age group. Details about the release have not yet been announced.