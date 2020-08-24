India should tap the huge potential in the digital gaming arena: PM Modi

The online gaming sector has skyrocketed in 2020 since the COVID -19 outbreak. Now, prime minister Narendra Modi said that India should tap the huge potential in the digital gaming arena by developing games that are inspired by its culture and folk tales.

He asserted that the focus should be on the use of technology and innovation besides manufacturing products that meet global standards. At a meeting to discuss ways to boost toy manufacturing in the country, PM Modi said toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, a statement said.

The Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting, “Had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing in India. Our focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development.”

Modi held the meeting with senior ministers and officials and discussed the impact of toys on psychomotor / cognitive skills of children and how it can become a mean for societal change thereby helping shape the future generation of the nation. He also stressed on the need to organise hackathons for innovations in toy technology and design.