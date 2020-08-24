Upcoming game Gotham Knights does not feature Batman

The long-anticipated Batman game doesn’t have Batman in it. Gotham Knights is coming in 2021, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment declared on Saturday at DC Fandome. The reveal concludes a year of conjecture about when the next game was coming and what, or who, it would involve.

Gotham Knights is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X next year, and will be playable solo or in co-op, Warner Bros. said in a news release.

In Gotham Knights, Bruce Wayne has supposedly dead in a deadly blast. In a message to his surviving comrades, he tells them how to carry on in his absence.



The trailer revealed Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin (aka the Bat Family) as the cast of four playable characters. Gotham Knights will be a co-op game set in an open-world Gotham City. At the end of Gotham Knights’ reveal trailer verified that the game’s antagonists will be the Court of Owls, a generations-long conspiracy of Gotham City’s wealthiest families.

“You’re not trying to become the new Batman, you’re trying to become your own badass superhero,” said Fleur Marty, a senior producer with WB Games Montreal.

The studio provided a seven-minute look at Gotham Knights’ gameplay, in which the heroes take on Mr. Freeze.