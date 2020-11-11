India Poker Championship set for its virtual poker event – Final Table Series

The India Poker Championship (IPC) has launched virtual poker series – Final Table Series. The week-long series will kick-start on 16 November and will continue up to 23 November 2020.

The live streaming poker event of India will feature a total series prize pool of 8 Cr GTD where one final tourney of the day will be live streamed on multiple platforms. Adding galore to the event, the Champion of FTS Main Event will be rewarded with a 24 K Gold Medallion with diamond studs, a sponsorship for a whooping 10 Lakhs, a certificate, and a hamper. Moreover, the winners of FTS Feature Tournaments will get a 24 K Gold Plated Medallion with diamond studs, a certificate, and a hamper while other winners for FTS tournaments will receive a Silver Medallion.

Speaking on the announcement, Spartan Group Group CEO Amin Rozani said, “We are pleased to announce the first ever live streaming poker series of India – Final Table Series with exciting rewards for poker players. With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide our players a unique gaming experience which gives them an opportunity to play as well as watch the game live. We are confident that the series will acquire best of the best skilled players across the country, ensuring a chance to compete by levelling up the game.”

The final tourney of each day will have international commentators as part of the commentary panel. Primarily, the live stream poker event will be hosted on the IPC YouTube channel and will also be cross posted on approximately 10 secondary platforms including IPPA, Sportskeeda, Poker Guru, Gutshot, Pokershots, Poker launcher, IPCC, IPS, IPB, Spartan Official, Spartan Poker, IPC Website among others.