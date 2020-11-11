‘The Croods: A New Age’ gets drive-in experience at Universal CityWalk Hollywood ahead of its release

The Croods: A New Age is coming to theaters on 25 November. However, fans of the prehistoric family from DreamWorks’ Animation in and around L.A. have a chance to enjoy the sequel The Croods: A New Age and benefit a deserving cause.

Starting from 19 November till 24 November, Universal Pictures will be screening the film with an immersive drive-in experience at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

A minimum donation of $10 per car is required to reserve a ticket, and for each ticket reserved, Universal pictures will donate $10 to Feeding America with a maximum donation of $9,000.

According to the official press release, the drive-in screening of The Croods: A New Age will be shown “on a giant LED screen, visible by day and night. Before the film begins, guests will be treated to an exclusive pre-show, featuring DreamWorks Animation content and a snack box, courtesy of Universal CityWalk. Guests will also have the flexibility to leave their cars and visit Universal CityWalk to purchase additional food and beverages.”

Prior to the screening, guests will be invited to preview the world of The Croods, with an immersive experience that features recreations of the film’s most exciting locations and characters, including the elaborate Treehouse, the Monkey Lair, the Thunder Sisters and so much more. The experience offers guests multiple interactive opportunities for fantastic photo ops, all without leaving the security of their cars.

Feeding America is a 501(c)(3) organisation dedicated to feeding America’s hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks.