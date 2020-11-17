HyperX launches HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, has announced its second collaboration with keyboard manufacturing company DuckyChannel International– for the limited-edition HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboard.

Built with a black colourway and 60 per cent form factor, HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini features HyperX red linear mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and utilises the Ducky One 2 Mini keyboard design and Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.

“Known in the gaming market for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards, we are excited to join forces with Ducky again on our second limited-edition keyboard collaboration. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the HyperX keyboard line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a new all-black colour option to complement their gaming system configurations,” said HyperX keyboard business manager Jennifer Ishii.

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini features an ultra-compact 60 per cent form factor with a space-saving layout to maximise desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time for more responsive switch action. HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini utilises exposed LED designs of HyperX switches with Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides of keycaps for quick recognition. Ducky Macro 2.0 support allows users to personalise lighting with onboard keyboard controls and customise macros, offering up to six custom hardware-enabled profiles.

HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a limited-edition keyboard with a total of 6,500 units available worldwide. Each keyboard is laser marked with a unique edition number on the base of the keyboard. HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini features a stylish black on black design on a sleek and durable frame with three adjustable keyboard angles. HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini also includes a Ducky keycap puller, additional coloured keycaps (including Ducky Year of the Rat Key) and an exclusive HyperX-designed spacebar.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini gaming keyboard is available for $109.99 in the U.S. and $149.99 in Canada through HyperX’s Online Shop. The limited-edition keyboard will go on sale on 18 November.