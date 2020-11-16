Zynga sets up a new studio to work on Star Wars Game

Zynga

Interactive entertainment company Zynga recently announced that it is opening a new game development studio in its Austin, Texas office to work on an upcoming “premiere mobile game” in the Star Wars universe.

The new studio will join hands with NaturalMotion, an existing Zynga subsidiary, on the development of the video game. The new studio is led by Jeff Hickman and Matthew Hemby.

NaturalMotion had taken over the since-shuttered free-to-play title Star Wars: Commander from Disney with the announcement that it would also be developing an all-new mobile game for the franchise.

“Star Wars is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and has engaged generations of fans for decades. As game makers and moviegoers, we’re huge fans of Star Wars and are excited to create new experiences for players that bring this beloved brand to life. We look forward to extending the reach of the Star Wars universe and developing a new mobile game that entertains players for years to come and has the potential to be a future forever franchise for Zynga,” Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said at the time to comicbook.com.

