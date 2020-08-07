Huawei users will get rewards to celebrate ‘Motorball’ launch on AppGallery

Motorball by Noodlecake Studios, is now available on AppGallery and in celebration of the launch, Huawei is gifting players 550 gems, that can be used for in-game purchases, on AppGallery between 7 August and 13 September 2020.

In Motorball, players engage in 1v1 vehicular soccer matches using wind-up toy cars. Players can climb to the top of the leaderboards with their skills in real-time against opponents from around the world across platforms. Each match is played from a top-down perspective and will introduce a variety of power-ups, from water gun to sticky goo, that can provide the last-minute advantage needed to decide the game.

With match rewards, players can unlock cosmetics for their car to. Motorball contains customisation options, from car variants to paint jobs to decals boost trails and more. Users can further modify their speed, boost, acceleration and control stats that best fits their game style.