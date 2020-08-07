Nine has acquired all seasons of ‘Earth To Luna’

Nine will give the series its Australian television premiere on the 24 August on 9GO! Banter Toys has signed on as the exclusive distributor for Earth to Luna toys and other licensed products in Australia and New Zealand.

Earth to Luna! is based on the adventures of six-year-old Luna, who is completely, undeniably and passionately in love with science. The STEM-based series, which is a co-production of Pinguim Content with Discovery Kids Latin America, is finding increased popularity at a time when schools are closed and children are at home. It even features an episode about the importance of washing, and how to wash, one’s hands and there is a brochure available in which Luna teaches children about Covid-19 and how to keep themselves safe as well as activities which parents can print and use to keep their children amused at home.

The series has proven to be a hit across the globe and has even inspired a special project to promote the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, which have been designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Produced in Brazil by TV Pinguim Content, Earth to Luna is now currently available in 96 countries around the world. Recent deals include Condista’s Kids Central and Discovery Education in the US, Netflix for North America, Asia, and Europe, Sky Kids in the UK and Ireland, Brand Vida’s Kidstream platform for streaming in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, airG’ MiniMe Videos for mobile SVOD in US and territories, Ludikids in French-speaking Africa, as well as to Hopster and Azoomee’s kids SVOD apps, to Ceska in the Czech Republic, Adventure2Learning for classroom education in North America, Kanopy for public libraries and institutions in English-speaking territories, Discovery Kids in Middle East and North Africa, TG4 in Ireland, CJ E & M Korea’s English channel GEM, Minika in Turkey and Amazon Prime and iQiyi in China.